News In Numbers: Kairana in focus among 4 Lok Sabha bypolls today

BJP supporters during Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally ahead of Kairana bypolls in Shamli on Thursday. Photo: PTI Photo

4

What is it? The number of Lok Sabha seats for which bypolls will be held Monday.

Why is it important? The electoral pitch is rising in the lead up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and an emerging narrative is of the opposition coming together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Of the four seats, the most-watched is Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, where three key regional parties—RLD, SP and BSP—are fielding a combined candidate against the BJP.

Tell me more: In addition, elections will also take place on Monday for 10 assembly constituencies across nine states.

39

What is it? The number of constituencies in Ireland, out of 40, where the number of votes to legalise abortion in the country exceeded those against.

Why is it important? On Saturday, in a landmark referendum, the Irish voted—66.4% to 33.6%—to repeal the eighth amendment of its constitution that did not allow abortion since 1983 barring exceptional circumstances. In as many as 30 of the 40 constituencies, votes in favour exceeded 60% of the total votes polled.

Tell me more: The only constituency that didn’t vote in favour was Donegal, where the count was 48.1% in favour and 51.9% against.

Rs35,000 crore

What is it? The amount that 36 companies are looking to raise via the initial public offering (IPO) route in the next few months.

Why is it important? This indicates the continued buoyancy in primary markets in 2018, after last year saw 36 main board IPOs raise Rs 67,147 crore, against 26 companies and 26,494 crore in 2016. Of the companies looking to take the IPO route, most plan to use the proceeds for business expansion and working capital.

Tell me more: Of the 36 companies in queue, 12 have received the market regulator’s approval. There have been 15 IPOs so far this year.

Rs7,000 crore

What is it? The value of assets of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeks to immediately confiscate for which it will reportedly move a special court in Mumbai.

Why is it important? The ED plans to make this move, in what is perhaps the first instance, under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance 2018. The agency, which is empowered to enforce the new law, will seek an official declaration to categorise Modi as a “fugitive” based on the first chargesheet filed by it last week in connection with the $2-billion Punjab National Bank scam involving the diamantaire and his associates.

Tell me more: The ordinance seeks to confiscate the properties of economic offenders who have fled India to avoid facing criminal prosecution. India has recently created a list of 91 people who it plans to prevent from leaving the country for their involvement with companies that have defaulted.

3

What is it? The number of times the Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Why is it important? On Sunday, Chennai won their third title in the world’s richest T20 tournament, decimating the Sunrisers Hyderabad on a Shane Watson blitzkrieg. This brings them level with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL titles, though Chennai missed the last two seasons less because of suspension.

Tell me more: So far, five teams have won the IPL in its 11-year history. The three teams yet to win are the Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Howindialives.com is a search engine for public data.