Indian economy grew twice in double digits in Manmohan Singh era: MOSPI committee

New Delhi: India’s economy grew in double digits twice during the previous United Progressive Alliance government (UPA)—10.23% in 2007-08 and 10.78% in 2010-11, if back series calculations by a committee appointed by the statistics department is to be believed. However, the statistics department said these are “indicative and experimental numbers” and final numbers based on sectoral data will be calculated within a month’s time.

However, the average GDP growth during late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time has been brought down marginally to 5.73% from 5.9%. Vajpayee who breathed his last on Thursday was cremated on Friday.

The calculations have been made by a sub-committee headed by N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at the NIPFP who was tasked to link the old and new GDP series which has been missing since the government shifted the base year to 2011-12 from 2004-05. The estimates of GDP and other related aggregates for the period 1993-94 to 2013-14 have been calculated by the committee using the production shift method. An advisory committee will now go through the calculations before it is finally considered by the National Statistical Commission.