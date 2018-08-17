Indian economy grew twice in double digits in Manmohan Singh era: MOSPI committee
India’s economy grew in double digits twice during the previous UPA government—10.23% in 2007-08 and 10.78% in 2010-11, says the committee
New Delhi: India’s economy grew in double digits twice during the previous United Progressive Alliance government (UPA)—10.23% in 2007-08 and 10.78% in 2010-11, if back series calculations by a committee appointed by the statistics department is to be believed. However, the statistics department said these are “indicative and experimental numbers” and final numbers based on sectoral data will be calculated within a month’s time.
ALSO READ: Narendra Modi on Indian economy: The ‘elephant’ is running on the right path
However, the average GDP growth during late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time has been brought down marginally to 5.73% from 5.9%. Vajpayee who breathed his last on Thursday was cremated on Friday.
ALSO READ: India’s industrial production in Q1 saw gradual recovery on base effect
The calculations have been made by a sub-committee headed by N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at the NIPFP who was tasked to link the old and new GDP series which has been missing since the government shifted the base year to 2011-12 from 2004-05. The estimates of GDP and other related aggregates for the period 1993-94 to 2013-14 have been calculated by the committee using the production shift method. An advisory committee will now go through the calculations before it is finally considered by the National Statistical Commission.
More From Politics »
- Elon Musk says he’s cracking under stress of Tesla job, shares plunge 6%
- Trump asks SEC to study half yearly corporate filings, instead of three months
- Vajpayee cremated, world pays homage
- Kerala floods: NCMC meets again, puts more resources into rescue efforts
- Government allows limited petcoke import; cement shares rise
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Indian economy grew twice in double digits in Manmohan Singh era: MOSPI committee
- Jet Airways likely to sub-lease 7 ATR planes to TruJet
- Malaysia’s Axiata relinquishes major rights in Idea ahead of Vodafone merger
- Elon Musk says he’s cracking under stress of Tesla job, shares plunge 6%
- GAAR and GST reporting in tax audit deferred till 31 March