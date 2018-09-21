Fitch raises India’s 2018-19 growth forecast to 7.8%

Indian economy grew 8.2% in April-June quarter. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings has upwardly revised its forecast for India’s economic growth to 7.8% from 7.4% for the current financial year ending in March 2019, it said in a statement on Friday.

“The economic outlook is subject to several headwinds including tightening of financial conditions, a rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets,” the statement added.

Indian economy grew 8.2% in April-June quarter and the Reserve Bank of India expects Asia’s third-largest economy to grow 7.4% in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

