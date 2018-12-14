Jaitley says govt respects autonomy, independence of RBI

Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the government respects the autonomy and independence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and raising credit and liquidity issues do not infringe on the central bank’s autonomy.

“If the sovereign government is pointing out that there are credit and liquidity issues in the country, how can it be infringing the autonomy,” he said.

The statement came days after Urjit Patel resigned as governor of the RBI amid talk of a face-off with the government over autonomy and independence of the central bank.

“The government respects the autonomy and independence of the central bank,” Jaitley said, adding, he hopes “things will work out well in future”.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed