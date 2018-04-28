West Bengal panchayat polls: Mamta govt seeks additional force from other states
Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has written to Odisha, Punjab, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh seeking forces for the 14 May single-phase panchayat election in the state, a senior government official said on Saturday.
Four companies of security personnel were sought from each state for “full back up” to the existing force in the state, the official said.
“We are waiting for their replies. Hopefully the replies would be here within a couple of days,” he said.
If four companies of force come from these states then the state would have about 2,000 additional security personnel for the poll exercise.
Stressing that the government was doing everything for adequate arrangements for the election, the director general of police Surajit Kar Purkayastha had yesterday said that it had sought security forces from four to five states to manage the panchayat elections for which there would be 58,467 polling booths spread across the state.
In addition to around 46,000 personnel of the state police and 12,000 of the Kolkata Police, the state government would deploy close to 2,000 security personnel from the departments of excise, prison and forest to man the booths, official sources had said.
