Lok Sabha passes Negotiable Instruments Act amendment to cut litigation over bounced cheques

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, in an attempt to reduce the number of cases about dishonoured cheques pending in courts.

The bill aims to counter delaying tactics employed by people who issue cheques that are dishonoured. If it secures Parliament’s approval, the bill will preserve the sanctity of cheque transactions by stopping the practice of people trying to deliberately delay cases through appeals and stays on proceedings.

The bill proposes to insert a new provision wherein a court can order the drawer of the dishonoured cheque to pay interim compensation to the complainant, in a summary trial or a summons case upon framing of charges. The interim compensation will be up to 20% of the amount of the cheque.

A similar provision has also been inserted in case of an appeal by the drawer of the cheque against conviction.

The appellate court may order the appellant to deposit at least 20% of the fine or compensation awarded by the trial court.

The changes were envisaged after the government received several representations from the public, including from the trading community, relating to pendency of cases relating to dishonoured cheques.

“It is proposed to amend the said Act with a view to address the issue of undue delay in final resolution of cheque dishonour cases so as to provide relief to payees of dishonoured cheques and to discourage frivolous and unnecessary litigation which would save time and money,” said the statement of objects and reason of the bill.

“The proposed amendments will strengthen the credibility of cheques and help trade and commerce in general by allowing lending institutions, including banks, to continue to extend financing to the productive sectors of the economy,” it added.

The bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha for approval.