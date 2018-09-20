Rafale: Jaitley accuses Rahul of ‘falsehood’, Congress hits back

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday emphasized that there was no space for falsehood in public discourse and described Congress president Rahul Gandhi as “clown prince” who was repeatedly making false statements about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The time had come for the people of the country to introspect whether public discourse should be “polluted” by falsehood, Jaitley said.

“Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a Clown Prince,” said Jaitley in blog, “Falsehood of a Clown Prince”, written on Thursday.

The Congress was quick to respond. The party attacked the finance minister for being “desperate in his attempt to stay relevant”. In a press release issued by chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party posed 10 questions on the Rafale deal and five on the state of economy. “Instead of hiding behind the cloak of expletives for the opposition, let the FM coherently answer politically relevant issue,” Surjewala said in the release.

Jaitley alleged that the first falsehood by Gandhi was on the Rafale deal and the second about waiver of ₹2,50,000 of 15 industrialists.

“The campaign of falsehood is entirely led by the Congress President. His strategy is simple—concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements or speeches for otherwise an issueless Congress. To each of the Rafale questions raised by me, there has been no reply,” Jaitley added.

The finance minister said that in a mature democracy those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life and many have been banished from political activity because they were caught lying.

“But this rule obviously can’t apply to a dynastic organization like Congress,” he said.