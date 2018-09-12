Election Commission team meets all stakeholders in Telangana to assess situation

Umesh Sinha, deputy election commissioner, Election Commission of India, said that the chief electoral officer and his teams will conduct a big campaign at the village-level to ensure that there is a proper revision of electoral rolls. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Districts in Telangana are by and large preparing with regard to the upcoming assembly elections, said Umesh Sinha, deputy election commissioner, Election Commission of India (ECI). Sinha stated that a team of officials from the ECI that was sent to assess electoral preparedness in Telangana met with the police, senior government officials, political parties and other concerned departments.

“We will submit our report instantly. In the districts (of Telangana) we found that by and large preparing (for the upcoming elections). It is for the ECI to assess when polls can be held,” said Sinha, while addressing a press conference after conducting meetings with various stakeholders over the last few days in Hyderabad.

Earlier slated to be held in April-May 2019, assembly elections in Telangana be advanced as former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (who is currently chief minister of the caretaker government) dissolved the state assembly on 6 September precipitating early elections.

The ECI also advanced the final revision of electoral rolls (which was in January 2019 before) to 8 October. Rao also set-off a political storm on 6 September by announcing at a press conference that he met ECI officials and that elections would be held by November. It drew flak from opposition parties, which alleged that there was a nexus between him and the ECI.

“We cannot give definite numbers, but we have asked for political parties which have complained about names missing from electoral rolls to give specific names. Each and every name will be taken and verified,” stated Sinha. His statement was in response to opposition parties claiming that lakhs of voters had found their names missing (or deleted) from the electoral rolls in the state.

Sinha said that the chief electoral officer and his teams will conduct a big campaign at the village-level to ensure that there is a proper revision of electoral rolls. When asked if Telangana will go to polls along with other states (where elections are slated to be held), Sinha said that it was for the ECI to decide on that.