Independence Day in Delhi: Things to know while travelling on Delhi Metro train
Although all Metro stations will remain open on Independence Day, 15 August, yet some Metro gates close to Red Fort will be temporarily closed down in the morning hours.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro commuters need to keep few things in mind before taking the Metro train in Delhi NCR region till Independence Day on 15 August. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already added an extra layer of security check before you enter the Metro stations. And now on from tomorrow, you will not be able to park you cars or bikes at Metro stations.
DMRC has announced that as part of a heightened security arrangement for Independence Day, parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Tuesday 6am. But from 2pm on 15 August, parking gates will be thrown open once again. Parking contractors has been asked to use the opportunity to clean parking lots.
This security measure is adopted each year to prevent any untoward incidents.
For Metro commuters, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations as train services will play normally. However, some entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, ITO, Delhi Gate and Jama Masjib Metro stations may be closed down for security reasons in the morning hours when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort.
Train services between Indraprastha and Mandi House are also likely to remain suspended for a while when the Prime Minister’s convoy passes through Tilak Marg on the morning of 15 August.
Also read: Delhi Metro launches new app with additional features
As mark of a tribute to freedom fighters to celebrate Independence Day, Delhi Metro has now started a special Freedom Express train which has photographs of freedom fighters. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off the Metro train from Race Course Metro Station.
This morning was special, flagged off the #FreedomExpress #DelhiMetro. The train has been imprinted with photographs of our #TrueHeros, our #FreedomFighters. A special tribute, to the ones who gave up their lives to guarantee our #freedom #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2018 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h05uhYl9qW— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 13, 2018
More From Politics »
- India gears up to tackle hate speech in 2019 elections
- Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee dies in Kolkata aged 89
- The Dalai Lama: Combine Indian knowledge with education, then China will pay attention
- How access to civic amenities vary across India
- ‘Diversification of livelihoods is happening on a very large scale’
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Novelis may occupy driver’s seat at Hindalco’s consolidated business
- DLF Cyber City’s performance partially offsets IndAS impact
- Why bank stocks are rallying despite dismal Q1 results
- Jet Airways investors, brace yourself for a hard landing
- India’s industrial production in Q1 saw gradual recovery on base effect