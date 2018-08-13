Independence Day in Delhi: Things to know while travelling on Delhi Metro train

DMRC has announced that as part of a heightened security arrangement for Independence Day, parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Tuesday 6am till 2pm on 15 August. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Delhi Metro commuters need to keep few things in mind before taking the Metro train in Delhi NCR region till Independence Day on 15 August. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already added an extra layer of security check before you enter the Metro stations. And now on from tomorrow, you will not be able to park you cars or bikes at Metro stations.

DMRC has announced that as part of a heightened security arrangement for Independence Day, parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Tuesday 6am. But from 2pm on 15 August, parking gates will be thrown open once again. Parking contractors has been asked to use the opportunity to clean parking lots.

This security measure is adopted each year to prevent any untoward incidents.

For Metro commuters, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations as train services will play normally. However, some entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, ITO, Delhi Gate and Jama Masjib Metro stations may be closed down for security reasons in the morning hours when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

Train services between Indraprastha and Mandi House are also likely to remain suspended for a while when the Prime Minister’s convoy passes through Tilak Marg on the morning of 15 August.

As mark of a tribute to freedom fighters to celebrate Independence Day, Delhi Metro has now started a special Freedom Express train which has photographs of freedom fighters. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off the Metro train from Race Course Metro Station.