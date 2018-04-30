Naidu steps up attack on PM, says promises made to Andhra not kept

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu once again attacked the centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to give Andhra Pradesh special category status (SCS).

“Gujarat has Ahmedabad, Telangana has Hyderabad and Karnataka has Bengaluru as capital cities. Don’t we also need a capital? You give us only Rs1,500 crore for Amaravati and have washed off your hands. You gave funds to Gujarat (in the Union budget) and even Mumbai, but not to us,” said Naidu, addressing a massive public meeting at the ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ (Fight For Justice) event in Tirupati.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that even though the state is short of funds, it is completing the Polavaram national irrigation project on its own. Naidu added that his government had also gone ahead with loan waiver to help farmers even though the centre had asked it not to.

“You made so many promises, but nothing was given to us,” he said.

At the event, the TDP showed Modi’s speech from the rally held on the same date four years ago.

Simultaneously the main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also organized a ‘Vanchena Vyatereka Deeksha’ (Betrayal Day) for the “injustice” done to Andhra Pradesh and to demand SCS. YSRCP leaders conducted a day-long relay hunger strike in Visakhapatnam as part of the programme.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary V. Vijay Sai Reddy, while addressing the public in Visakhapatnam, blamed Naidu for taking a “U-turn” on the SCS demand by accepting the special assistance package from the centre in 2016. He added that the YSRCP and its leader Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to any extent to get SCS for AP. “The chief minister has always betrayed AP,” he added.

“We specifically chose 30 April for the public meeting, as exactly four years ago prime minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign before the general elections had promised that AP would be given SCS,” said TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar. The TDP chose the place and date specifically to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi to highlight the “conspiracy” against Andhra Pradesh, added Dinakar.

The YSRCP on the other hand had mobilized all of its MPs (who had resigned from Parliament earlier this month demanding SCS for AP), MLAs and other leaders for its hunger strike. Party leader Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently on a 3,000 kilometer ‘Padayatra’ or walkathon in Krishna district, did not participate in the programme.

The issue of SCS has taken centre-stage in AP politics ever since the Union Budget 2018 was announced, immediately after which the TDP began protesting the centre for meting out “injustice” to AP. While it initially only demanded that all promises made to AP be fulfilled, it also started demanding SCS, which the YSRCP and even the Congress have been asking for since the state was bifurcated in 2014.

In March the TDP ended its alliance with the BJP, and exited the National Democratic Alliance over the issue. With elections just a year away, the special category status demand has now become the main electoral issue in the state.