JD(S)-Congress coalition demolishes BJP’s defence in Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru: The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) managed to bag four out of the five by-polls in Karnataka, dealing a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition won in Ballari, Mandya, Ramanagaram and Jamkhandi, while the BJP was left with a bitter-sweet victory in Shivamogga, where the saffron outfit has conceded a significant chunk of its support base.

The biggest upset for the BJP was in the mineral rich district of Ballari, where B. Sriramulu’s sister, J. Shantha, lost by a margin of over 2.43 lakh votes to V.S. Ugrappa of the Congress.

The BJP won just one of the three parliamentary by-polls and drew a blank in the two assembly elections.

The by-poll results declared on Tuesday are likely to boost the coalition’s morale in the run-up to the 2019 polls, where the Congress and JD(S) have teamed up to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the coalition would win at least 20 out of the 28 seats in 2019 while his successor, H.D. Kumaraswamy said the two parties would sweep all parliamentary seats.

The coalition partners also believe that the by-poll victory will impact the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress won the Jamkhandi assembly seat with a margin of around 39,480 votes, beating the BJP which came close in the May elections, as they lost the constituency by less than 3,000 votes. Anitha Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) won with a margin of over 1 lakh votes in Ramanagaram, where the BJP’s candidate had pulled out of the race two days before polling, making room for one more family member of former prime minister H.D.Deve Gowda to re-enter electoral politics.