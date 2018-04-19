Swachh Survekshan 2018 rankings to be released in mid-May

A Swachh Bharat Mission poster at sector-47 in Gurugram. File photo: HT

New Delhi: The results of Swachh Survekshan 2018, which aims to estimate levels of cleanliness across cities in the country, will be released in mid-May, immediately after the Karnataka polls, said Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“For the first time, surveyors have gone to every city in the country,” he said, adding that field verifications were carried out in over 4,300 cities and towns between January and March.

Speaking at a national workshop on solid waste management on Wednesday, Mishra said that the number of people who gave individual feedback about their cities through a dedicated app has crossed the one crore mark.

Compared to previous surveys, this year’s exercise has allocated a substantial weightage to feedback from citizens based on their daily experience.

Mishra also announced that the ministry will shortly start giving star ratings (from 0-7 stars) to cities based on the perceived level of cleanliness. The star rating mechanism will use 12 parameters to measure cleanliness year round, instead of relying on an annual ranking alone.

Besides, since the annual ranking framework may induce competition only among the good performers who try to jostle for a position in the top 10 ranks, the new parallel mechanism to also give a restaurant-type star rating to each city will create more healthy competition, Mishra said.

“Even if a city has a rank above 200, the administrators may still want it to have a good star rating,” he said.

The push to create these new metrics was based on the fact that ranking and grading the progress made by cities has contributed more to improving cleanliness than budgetary resources, said V.K. Jindal, mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission.

These non-financial tools have created much more impact than the Rs14,000 crore spent so far on SBM (urban), he added.

Under the first survey, Swachh Survekshan-2016, 73 cities with more than 1 million population and all the state capitals were ranked. Mysuru topped the list.

In the 2017 survey, 434 cities with over 100,000 population and all the state capitals were ranked. Indore emerged as the cleanest city. The 2018 survey was the first such pan-India exercise.