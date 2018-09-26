Kharif food production estimated at record 141.6 million tonnes
This year will mark the third consecutive year of record food production since 2016-17, which has led to a plunge in crop prices
New Delhi: India’s rain-fed kharif season foodgrain production is estimated at a record 141.6 million tonnes in 2018-19, raising the prospects that wholesale crop prices will continue to hover low. Production of foodgrain was at an all-time high and an increase of 11.9 million tonnes over the average production of 129.7 million tonnes between 2012-13 and 2016-17, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh tweeted on Wednesday.
However, food production in 2018-19, which includes rice, pulses and coarse grains, is just 0.6% higher than the previous record of 140.7 million tonnes in the 2017-18 kharif season.
This year will mark the third consecutive year of record food production since 2016-17, which has led to a plunge in crop prices, fuelling protests by farmers across the country.
In August, wholesale food prices deflated by 4.04%, the lowest in four years.
According to Radha Mohan Singh, India’s sugarcane production is estimated at 383.9 million tonnes in 2018-19, about 2% higher than last year. Production of rice, the main kharif crop, is likely at 99.2 million tonnes in 2018-19, about 1.8% higher than last year.
Following a record harvest, the centre’s expenses towards price support operations are likely to rise if wholesale prices continue to remain lower than government announced minimum support prices (MSP).
In July, the Centre raised MSPs significantly to ensure that farmers receive at least 50% returns over their cultivation costs.
