 US-China trade war: Beijing to keep on reform, market opening path, says Li Keqiang
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would open the door wider for foreign products as free trade needed to be firmly upheld to ensure sustained global economic growth

Last Published: Sat, Jul 07 2018. 01 30 PM IST
Tsvetelia Tsolova, Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a summit of eastern European leaders in Sofia on 7 July 2018. Photo: AFP
Sofia: China will keep to the path of reform and opening up its markets that has lifted its growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday, a day after the United States and China slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of the other’s imports.

Li told a summit of eastern European leaders in Sofia that China would open the door wider for foreign products and said free trade needed to be firmly upheld to ensure sustained global economic growth.

“For foreign products which meet Chinese consumer needs, we would open the door wider to them to come into the Chinese market,” he said, speaking through an interpreter. “We would lower overall import tariffs to the Chinese market.”

First Published: Sat, Jul 07 2018. 01 30 PM IST
Topics: US China US China trade war Li Keqiang free trade

