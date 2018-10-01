Pakistan: Minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet shares stage with Hafiz Saeed

Pakistani minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri (third from left) was seated next to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed during a conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

New Delhi: In a development that shrinks the space for restarting dialogue between India and Pakistan, a minister in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet was photographed attending a conference with Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad on Sunday.

The development came a day after Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the United Nations General Assembly that it was doing all it can to act against terrorism.

Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, the minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony, was seated near Saeed as he addressed an All Parties Conference organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, according to a report on the NDTV news website. The Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocate conservative policies.

Significantly, a banner in the background indicated that the conference was in “defence of Pakistan”, and mentioned “Kashmir” as well as “threats from India”, the news report said.

Difa-e-Pakistan Council, which held the event, is a coalition of parties that advocate conservative policies-

The presence of the minister at the event reduces the possibility of talks between the two countries restarting, given India’s position that “talks and terror cannot go together”. Talks between the two countries have been stalled since 2013 with many attempts to restart it since then failing.

India has been pushing Pakistan to bring to justice the planners of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. New Delhi considers Saeed the mastermind of the attack in which 166 people were killed.

Saeed is the co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah. He has been in detention for brief periods in Pakistan whose authorities say they have no evidence of his culpability in the Mumbai attacks. The US has named Saeed a specially designated global terrorist and announced a reward of $10 million to anybody who provides information that will help bring him to justice.

India on 21 September pulled out of talks—offered by Pakistan’s prime minister—after agreeing to a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries a day earlier. New Delhi cited the killing of its soldiers by Pakistani security forces and Islamabad’s issuance of a stamp glorifying Burhan Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed by security forces in July 2016, as the reasons for its pullout.

In her speech to the UN General Assembly over the weekend, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, naming Saeed, said that it was not possible to hold negotiations with a country that allows such a person to walk free.

Accusing Pakistan of “masking malevolence with duplicity”, she said: “We have not sabotaged negotiations with Pakistan. We began talks with them because we believed it necessary. They were stalled only because of Pakistan’s own behaviour.”