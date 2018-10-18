 N.D. Tiwari, former Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93 - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

N.D. Tiwari, former Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93

ND Tiwari also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh

Last Published: Thu, Oct 18 2018. 05 41 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of N.D. Tiwari. Photo: Hindustan Times
A file photo of N.D. Tiwari. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at a private hospital here on Thursday after prolonged illness, doctors said. He was 93.

Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and died at 2.50 pm, doctors said. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on 26th October. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock.

The veteran leader also served as an Union minister in several Congress governments, as well as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. He also served as Uttarakhand chief minister.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Thu, Oct 18 2018. 05 16 PM IST
Topics: ND Tiwari ND Tiwari death Uttarakhand chief minister Uttar Pradesh chief minister

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »