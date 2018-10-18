N.D. Tiwari, former Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93

A file photo of N.D. Tiwari. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at a private hospital here on Thursday after prolonged illness, doctors said. He was 93.

Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and died at 2.50 pm, doctors said. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on 26th October. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock.

The veteran leader also served as an Union minister in several Congress governments, as well as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. He also served as Uttarakhand chief minister.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.