Chandrababu Naidu’s brother-in-law Harikrishna dies in car crash

Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, died in a car accident on Wednesday morning while he was on his way to Nellore from Hyderabad. The incident took place at Anneparthi in Telangana’s Nalgonda district at about 6 am. The police said that Harikrishna was driving at such high speed that he was flung out of his car after it turned turtle.

“According to two other passengers in the car, Harikrishna had left for Hyderabad at about 6 am. He apparently wanted to drink water (while driving) and had bent sideways after which he lost control and the vehicle collided with the divider. Such was the impact that the car went up 20 feet high in the air and fell on the opposite side of the road,” said Nalgonda district superintendent A. V. Ranganath.

After the accident, Harikrishna was rushed to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally, which is about 10 km away from the accident site, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased is also the son of former AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N. T. Rama Rao. Both of his sons, N. T. Rama Rao Junior (also known as NTR Junior) and Kalyan Ram, are Telugu movie actors.

Harikrishna himself was a Telugu movie actor, was also a politburo member in the TDP, a former cabinet minister (in the erstwhile state of AP) and a former member of parliament. Condolences poured in from various quarters after the news of his death spread. Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao instructed state government officials to conduct his last rites with official honours.

The police also said that the former actor and politician was not wearing his seatbelt, which is why he was flung out of the car, sustaining fatal injuries. After the news spread, Naidu expressed grief at the loss and said that Harikrishna’s demise will be a loss to the Telugu movie industry, to which he had contributed immensely.

In a statement, Naidu also recalled how Harikrishna drove his father’s car during an election campaign in the 1980s following which the latter became the chief minister of AP (joint state). “He was extremely dear to NTR,” the statement added. After the accident, both of Harikrishna’s sons rushed to Kamineni hospital. Tributes also poured in from the Telugu movie industry.