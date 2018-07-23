Multiple casualties in Toronto shooting, gunman dead: reports
A gunman opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown district, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media report
Last Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 09 58 AM IST
Montreal: A gunman opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown district on Sunday, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media reported.
Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying nine people were shot, including a young girl. The condition of the victims was not known yet, Toronto police said on their Twitter feed. They say the dead shooter is not among the nine victims.
Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it’s too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism, reports AP.
First Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 09 30 AM IST
