 Multiple casualties in Toronto shooting, gunman dead: reports - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Multiple casualties in Toronto shooting, gunman dead: reports

A gunman opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown district, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media report

Last Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 09 58 AM IST
Agencies
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Montreal: A gunman opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown district on Sunday, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media reported.

Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying nine people were shot, including a young girl. The condition of the victims was not known yet, Toronto police said on their Twitter feed. They say the dead shooter is not among the nine victims.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it’s too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism, reports AP.

First Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Topics: Toronto Toronto shooting Greektown Canada mass shooting

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »