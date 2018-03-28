Amit Chavda appointed as Gujarat Congress chief

Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki. File photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Ahmedabad: The Congress party on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Chavda as the chief of its Gujarat unit.

Chavda, 41, a four-time MLA, replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The announcement comes close on the heels of party president Rahul Gandhi’s address to the party’s plenary session on 18 March where he asked the younger generation to step forward and take charge.

“The appointment of the new chief for Gujarat is certainly in line with Rahulji’s vision to promote youth. And this change has begun from Gujarat. He (Chavda) fits the role perfectly as he has a strong connection with party workers and masses. He has a degree in engineering and belongs to the OBC community,” said Congress spokesman Manish Doshi.

Before taking over as Gujarat Congress chief, Solanki had served as a minister of state for drinking water and sanitation (independent charge) as well as minister of state for coal in the UPA government at the Centre. He had also done a stint as secretary at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) from 2004 to 2006.

Solanki met Gandhi recently and offered to take up any task that the party assigned him.

“After the party’s defeat in the 2017 Gujarat polls, I had offered to resign but the high command asked me to continue working,” he said.

Ahead of the December 2017 assembly elections, veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela left the Congress along with six MLAs. Many senior party leaders in the state like Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Tushar Chaudhary lost their seats in the election.

The rise in Congress’ tally to 77 assembly seats (out of 182) from 61 in 2012 has largely been attributed to the rainbow coalition of three youth leaders comprising Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) chief Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.