Retail inflation eases to 3.31% in October, IIP slows to 4.5% in September

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 13-month low at 3.31% in October against 3.77% a month ago while factory output decelerated to 4.5% in September from a revised 4.67% in the previous month. After two successive hikes, the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged on 5 October, citing a benign inflation trajectory and downward revision of inflation projections.

The MPC lowered its inflation projection to 3.9-4.5% from 4.8% for the second half of the current financial year.

“The inflation outlook calls for a close vigil over the next few months, especially because the output gap has virtually closed and several upside risks persist,” the MPC said.

The depreciating rupee and rising crude oil prices and revision in minimum support prices for farm produce are expected to put upward pressure on retail inflation. The uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall may limit the growth in kharif output and rural incomes in the coming months.

RBI’s next monetary policy review is scheduled for 5 December.

The volatility in the IIP growth rate indicates that industrial recovery remains uneven and fragile ahead of the festive season.

Swiss bank in a report on India released on Friday said headwinds including tighter financial conditions, high oil prices, slowing global growth and a still muted private corporate capex recovery are weighing on India’s growth momentum. It expects India’s growth to slow down in the second half (October-March) of the financial year to 6.7-7% from 8.2% YoY in the June 2018 quarter, bringing the full-year FY19 growth lower to 7.3% from 7.5% estimated earlier.

UBS also believes the ongoing liquidity crunch led by non-bank financial institutions (NBFCs) could result in a further slowdown in India’s discretionary consumption, thus derailing overall growth momentum over the next few quarters. The government and the RBI are engaged in a tussle about the liquidity situation with the finance ministry pushing RBI to make more liquidity available to NBFCs post a series of defaults by the IL&FS.