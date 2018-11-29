New GDP back series data more credible, says Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has rejected insinuations that the new GDP numbers are influenced by the government. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday defended the revised GDP growth rate numbers for the seven years from 2004-05 to 2011-12 saying it is far more credible than the growth picture portrayed by the earlier series. The new GDP back series is more inclusive and is far more representative of the Indian economy during the period, said Jaitley, rejecting insinuations that the new numbers are influenced by the government.

“The Central Statistics Office is a highly credible organization. It completely maintains an arm’s length distance from the finance ministry. We come to know of data only after finally it is released,” said Jaitley. “All individuals who have headed the CSO are of the view that this data is far more reflective of the situation in the Indian economy and therefore have far more credibility.”

Revision of GDP estimation methodology is a continuous process and attempts to discredit it were unwarranted, said the finance minister.

The back series data released by the central government on Wednesday showed that the Indian economy grew at an average of 6.67% in the nine years ended 31 March 2014 when United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. That was slower than the 7.35% achieved in the four years ended 31 March 2018 with Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

The new GDP back series data also showed that the Indian economy has never grown in double-digit figures. According to the new method, India grew fastest—at 8.5%—in 2010-11 as against the 10.3% estimated by the old method.

The GDP back series data immediately triggered sharp reactions from the opposition. Congress party leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram called it a joke.