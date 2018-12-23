Jet Airways announces festive discount on domestic and international fares

Guests booking directly on the airline website and its mobile app, can also avail exclusive benefits. Photo:Reuters

Mumbai: Private carrier Jet Airways, India’s premier, full-service international airline, Sunday announced up to 30% discount on its domestic and international fares as part of its limited period festive season sale offer.

The Christmas fare sale starts from tickets under the offer can be availed across the airline’s all booking channels till midnight on Tuesday, Jet Airways said in a release.

The sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys for both business and economy class of travel with a travel validity effective January 7 for international travel, it said.

Guests booked for travel on the airline’s domestic network can commence travel effective January 1 and January 8 respectively depending upon the class of travel, it added.

Guests booking directly on the airline website and its mobile app, can also avail exclusive benefits, such as earning 250 bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, zero cancellation charges for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours, it said.

In addition, it also offer discounts of up to 20% on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the website, mobile app or other points of sale, the release said.

Guests can choose to travel to any of the 66 domestic and international destinations flown directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airlines codeshare partners via its gateways in Amsterdam, London and Paris and vice versa, it said.