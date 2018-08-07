India doubles import tax on some textile products to 20%
A hike in import duty is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products
Last Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 04 02 PM IST
New Delhi: India doubled the import tax on some textile products to 20%, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.
The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.
India last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.
First Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 03 43 PM IST
