India doubles import tax on some textile products to 20%

A hike in import duty is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products

Last Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 04 02 PM IST
Sudarshan Varadhan, Reuters
India last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: India doubled the import tax on some textile products to 20%, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.

The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.

India last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.

First Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 03 43 PM IST
