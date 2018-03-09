 Donald Trump asks China for plan to cut $100 billion off US trade gap - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Donald Trump asks China for plan to cut $100 billion off US trade gap

The US trade shortfall in goods with China surged 8.1% during the first year of Trump’s presidency, reaching a record $375 billion
Last Published: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 09 36 AM IST
Justin SinkAndrew Mayeda
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about America’s trade deficit with China, expressing his disappointment with the growing shortfall, in a recent phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about America’s trade deficit with China, expressing his disappointment with the growing shortfall, in a recent phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

Washington: The Trump administration asked China for a plan to cut the annual US trade deficit with the nation by $100 billion, a reduction of more than 25% from last year’s gap, a White House official said.

The US trade shortfall in goods with China surged 8.1% during the first year of Trump’s presidency, reaching a record $375 billion, according to Commerce Department data released last month.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday that China had been asked for a $1 billion reduction in the trade deficit, understating the demand by a factor of 100. The larger request was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has repeatedly complained about America’s trade deficit with China, expressing his disappointment with the growing shortfall in a recent phone call with president Xi Jinping. The US president has threatened a host of actions to constrain China, including tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum he plans to announce Thursday. Bloomberg

First Published: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 09 36 AM IST
Topics: US trade deficit Donald Trump China US China trade Xi Jinping

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »