Corruption, crime and unemployment bother Indians most: study

New Delhi: Financial or political corruption, crime and violence as well as unemployment emerged as the top three issues that bother Indians, according to a study by the global research firm, Ipsos.

The study, conducted in 28 countries across the world, stated that globally the top five issues that bother people are: financial/political corruption (35%), unemployment (34%), poverty/social inequality (33%), crime and violence (32%) and healthcare (24%).

‘What Worries the World’, a monthly online survey, said 47% Indians feel that financial/political corruption is the biggest issue of the country followed by crime and violence (43%), unemployment (29%), poverty and social inequality (28%) and terrorism (26%).

“Corruption is a global issue but a bigger one in India. Efforts have not really paid off much yet as we get unpleasant surprises of newer corruption cases every now and then. Likewise, crime and violence have become an intrinsic part of our lives and worry four in ten Indians. Government will need to further tighten its stranglehold on law and order and of course look at more employment generation opportunities to address, the third top worry,” said Parijat Chakraborty, executive director, Ipsos Public Affairs.

Although corruption and crime are issues for Indians, 60% of them are optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction. While there is a 6% slide in the sentiment over the previous month it bucks the global trend where at least 58% of the respondents polled in the 28 markets feel that their country is on the wrong track.

China tops the list with 92% Chinese feeling that the country is moving in the right direction followed by Saudi Arabia (76%) and South Korea (74%).

“India is a promising emerging market and being a democracy, the government is under the public scrutiny and is accountable to them and this validates their efforts,” added Chakraborty.