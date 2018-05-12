Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah dubs Yeddyurappa as ‘mentally disturbed’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (centre) after voting in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, at Hundi village, Mysuru, on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that the Congress would come back to power with a clear majority when the election results are declared on 15 May.

The chief minister dubbed his political rival, B.S. Yeddyurappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “mentally disturbed” on his claim that he would form the next Karnataka government. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, charging that income tax raids were ordered against Congress workers and well-wishers out of desperation because the saffron party was sure of losing the election. The issue would be raised with the Election Commission after the polls and in Parliament, he said.

“Congress will get the clear majority. There is no confusion about this. We are very confident that Congress will come back to power with clear majority. He (Yeddyurappa) is mentally disturbed. BJP can’t get more than 60-65 seats,” Siddaramaiah said, exuding confidence about a Congress victory in Karnataka elections.

He also dismissed the BJP’s allegations that the Congress misused government machinery during the assembly polls. “How can it be? Is it possible? I can never do it in my political career.They (BJP) are making false allegations. On the other hand, they (BJP) are doing it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru’s Varuna constituency where his son is contesting from.

Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru apart from Badami in north Karnataka.

Predicting his victory from Chamundeshwari, he ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly saying Congress would get a clear majority. The situation of hung assembly would never arise, Siddaramaiah asserted.