Govt notifies due date for filing GST returns from July 2018 - March 2019

In the notification, the CBIC has said that the due date for filing quarterly return for July-September period is 31 October, while for October-December, 2018, period it is 31 January 2019. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government has modified the due date for filing of final Goods and Service Tax (GST) sales returns by businesses with turnover exceeding ₹1.5 crore to the 11th day of the succeeding month.

Currently, such businesses are required to file GSTR-1 or final sales return of a particular month by the 10th day of the succeeding month.

In a notification issued today, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has stipulated that details of outward supplies for July 2018 to March 2019 has to be filed by the 11th of the succeeding month.

For businesses with turnover up to ₹1.5 crore, and who are required to file quarterly returns, the GSTR-1 giving details of outward supplies has to be filed by the last date of the subsequent month.

In the notification, the CBIC has said that the due date for filing quarterly return for July-September period is 31 October, while for October-December, 2018, period it is 31 January 2019.

GSTR-1 for the period January-March 2019 will have to be filed by 30 April 2019. The due date for filing summary sales return of GSTR-3B and payment of taxes for every month between July 2018 to March 2019 is the 20th day of the succeeding month.