Robert Vadra summoned by ED over Bikaner land deals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Robert Vadra earlier in the Bikaner land deal case but he had not appeared before the agency. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with a case involving land deals in the Kolayat area of Bikaner. The ED had in September 2015 registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging the purchase and sale of land had been done at an extremely high premium by the Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality through a web of illegal transactions.

The ED had summoned Vadra earlier in the case but he had not appeared before the agency. Vadra could not be reached for his response on the matter.

A rising number of politicians and their kin find themselves facing charges of money laundering and unaccounted wealth brought by the CBI and the ED.

Vadra was summoned just a day after the Union home ministry gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute Delhi government minister Satyendra Jain in a case relating to unaccounted wealth.

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram is being investigated for his role in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances in the INX Media case and the Aircel-Maxis case. The role of Chidambaram’s son Karti is being investigated over alleged kickbacks received by firms registered in his name.

P. Chidambaram did not respond to Mint’s messages seeking a response.

The CBI and ED have also been investigating former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC tender issuance case. In July 2017, CBI registered a case against them over alleged irregularities in the award of a tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private company in 2006, at a time when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

In March this year, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that 36% of members of Parliament (MPs) and members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) were undergoing trial in 3,045 cases.

The CBI is itself mired in controversy with its top leadership at loggerheads.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Contrary to allegations that some Congress leaders have levelled that we are unfairly targeting them, the agencies have evidence against them, which is why they are under investigation. The law will take its course,” said a senior central government official requesting anonymity.