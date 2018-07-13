India’s trade deficit widens to over 5-year high in June
Though merchandise exports rose 17.57% year-on-year in June, the trade deficit widened to $16.6 billion due to a rise in oil imports that surged 56.61% to $12.73 billion
New Delhi: India’s trade deficit widened to its highest in more than five years in June, the trade ministry said on Friday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports.
Though merchandise exports rose 17.57% year-on-year in June, the trade deficit widened to $16.6 billion due to a rise in oil imports that surged 56.61% to $12.73 billion.
In May the trade deficit stood at $14.62 billion.
Merchandise exports last month rose to $27.7 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 21.31% on year to $44.3 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
India’s gold imports fell 2.8% year-on-year to $2.39 billion in June from a year ago, the statement said.
