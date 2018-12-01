India to buy supersonic missiles in Rs 3000 crore arms spending
Nirmala Sitharaman-led panel also approves buying armoured recovery vehicles, or ARVs, for battle tanks
Last Published: Sat, Dec 01 2018. 03 49 PM IST
New Delhi: India will buy locally-manufactured BrahMos supersonic missiles as a part of its Rs 3,000 crore ($431 million) defence-spending plan.
A panel chaired by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also approved buying armoured recovery vehicles, or ARVs, for its battle tanks, according to a statement from the ministry.
BrahMos will be procured for two navy ships that will be built in Russia, while local firm BEML Ltd. will produce the ARVs, the ministry said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Sat, Dec 01 2018. 03 47 PM IST
Topics: Supersonic missiles BrahMos ARVs BEML Indian Navy
