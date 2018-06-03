Two-day governors conference to begin tomorrow

The two-day conference of governors and Lt governors beginning Monday will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. File photo: AFP

New Delhi: Clean India mission and internal security are among the important agendas listed for a two-day conference of governors and Lt governors beginning Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. This would be the 49th such conference and the second one to be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. The first conference of governors was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949. It was presided over by C. Rajagopalachari, the then governor general of India.

The conference this year will discuss important thematic issues in various sessions. It will commence on 4 June with the inaugural address by the president. The second session will see briefings and presentations on flagship programmes of the government and on internal security, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During this session, presentations will be made by the vice chairman and the CEO of Niti Aayog as well as by national security advisor Ajit Doval. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering, it said.

The third session will cover the theme of higher education in state universities and skill development for employability. The governor of Gujarat will be the convenor of this session. During this session presentations will be made by the higher education secretary and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion secretary.

In the fourth session, governors and Lt governors will discuss steps taken on the report ‘Rajyapal – Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society’. This report was submitted by the committee of governors to the president on 9 January. The committee was constituted during the 48th conference of governors held in October 2017.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan will convene this session.

On 5 June, the fifth session of the conference will discuss ideas on how to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During this session, presentations will be made on Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and Swachhata Internship and governors/Lt governors will make suggestions. Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik shall be the convenor of this session.

In the sixth and concluding session, brief presentations on the deliberations in the previous thematic sessions will be made by the convenor governors.

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, home minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will address the concluding session.

A special session on union territories will be held on 5 June at which Lt governors or administrators will discuss status of implementation of various flagship programmes. The cabinet secretary, the home secretary and other senior officials will be part of the meeting.

Governors and Lt governors of all states and union territories will attend the conference. The vice president, , the PM, union ministers of home affairs, external affairs, human resource development, skill development and entrepreneurship; the minster of state of ministry of culture and vice chairman and CEO of Niti Aayog will also participate apart from senior officials from various ministries.