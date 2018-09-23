TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao killed in Naxal attack at Araku in Visakhapatnam

Security forces from the region said that Araku valley had become notorious in the last few months with the place being established as the base for Naxal leader Akkiraju. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Deviating from their regular operational zone of Chhattisgarh, a group of Naxals, on Sunday, killed TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma in Andhra Pradesh’s Araku valley in Visakhapatnam District.

Security forces from the region said that Araku valley had become notorious in the last few months with the place being established as the base for Naxal leader Akkiraju.

According to Intelligence reports reviewed by Mint, the Andhra-Odisha border region is being seen by Naxals as a safe corridor between the Dandakaranya region in Chhattisgarh (areas such as Sukma and Dantewada) and the forests of Jharkhand, promoting Naxals to explains their base in this region.

“The planning of Maoists is to build a new battlefield in the MMC tri-junction area with an aim to create a new guerilla zone. They discussed the need to expand their battle zone towards the north and then the east to create a corridor with their old battle zones of Odisha and Jharkhand,” the intelligence report states.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, condemned the attack by Maoists.

“Such attacks and murders are a blot on humanity. All believers of democracy should condemn this attack. Kidari and Siveri’s efforts for development of tribals and agency areas are unique,” Naidu said in a statement.