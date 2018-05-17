Karnataka effect: RJD, Congress look at legal option on Bihar, Goa

A file photo of RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress party-led alliance is all set to widen its political battle of Karnataka as its Goa unit and alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, are likely to approach the Supreme Court (SC) if their plea to respective governors over claiming that they were the single-largest party and should have been given an opportunity to form the government, does not get a favourable response.

In a bid to step up the pressure over governor’s decision to invite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Karnataka on the grounds that it was the single largest party, Congress and RJD announced that their legislative parties in Goa and Bihar respectively will approach the governors to be given a chance to form the government.

“We are not only single largest party but single largest block of pre poll alliance in Bihar. Then why should we not be called to form government in Bihar? Tomorrow at 1 PM will meet Bihar Governor,” Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to senior leaders of both parties, they have kept the legal option open and are likely to approach the Supreme Court if their plea with governors is not expected. Party leaders are unsure if the governors would respond favourably to their demand and the only option with them is to move a no-confidence motion in the next assembly session.

“This needs to be done because people want us to speak against what is happening in Karnataka. These are unusual times and so it requires unusual means to raise issues. We might opt for legal options if our plea is not heard,” a senior RJD leader said requesting anonymity.

“We cannot have two different yardstick on the same issue, that is the point we are trying to highlight out of this,” a senior Congress leader and former Union minister said, adding that the party is considering the same move in Meghalaya and Manipur. In all the four states, the BJP along with its allies has proved majority in floor tests of respective legislative assemblies.

Mounting an attack on BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a party event in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur said: “The Constitution is under severe attack in the country... In Karnataka, the MLAs are on one side and the governor on the other and you know what attempt is being made.”

The Congress is also organizing demonstrations across India on Saturday to raise the issues in Karnataka. State general secretary Ashok Gehlot has asked all its state unit chiefs, senior leaders and party workers to participate actively in it.