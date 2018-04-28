Narendra Modi China visit: Congress accuses of compromising India’s defence, strategic interests

Congress asked PM Modi what was the outcome of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and whether he was able to resolve issues relating to border disputes between the two countries. Photo:

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising the country’s defence and strategic interests and asked whether he raised issues of national interest including Chinese military buildup in the Dokalam sector during his two-day visit to that country.

Congress communication head Randeep Surjewala also asked the prime minister what was the outcome of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and whether he was able to resolve issues relating to border disputes between the two countries.

“Is it okay that the prime minister, who came to power talking about showing red eyes, is compromising with the nation’s security somewhere,” Surjewala told reporters, posing a series of questions to Modi.

Modi and Xi have decided to issue “strategic guidance” to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said today, a move aimed at avoiding a Dokalam-like situation in the future.

Surjewala sought to know if it was true that despite the Dokalam “deal” to withdraw forces from both the sides, China still has its military presence just 10 metres from the Indian post. He alleged that China had set up a watchtower and posted an entire army brigade in the area.

The Congress spokesman said whether Modi could confirm if China was constructing a road in South Dokalam area which extended till Siliguri and an economic corridor with Pakistan.

He said China has deployed submarines and other military equipment at Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

“Wasn’t all of this a threat to India’s strategic interests?” he aske0d Quoting Indian Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa’s remarks two days back that China has been ramping up its aerial prowess in the Tibetan Autonomous Region bordering India.

Surjewala said, “What is the reason?...Is it true that Chinese forces every other day are making incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh? “Did the prime minister raise all these issues with the Chinese president? What came out of the talks? Did he show his red eyes? We want to know,” he said.