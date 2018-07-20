BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Parliament ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/GjUrqmDJhE— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
No-confidence motion against Modi govt: Live updates from Parliament
As the opposition parties stack up against the Narendra Modi government during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, catch all the Live updates here. The 7-hour-long marathon will be a show of strength for the BJP-led NDA government
Last Modified: Fri, Jul 20 2018. 11 18 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.15 am ISTTDP moves no-confidence motion
- 11.10 am ISTBJD walks out of Lok Sabha
- 11.05 am ISTLok Sabha proceedings begin, voting at 6pm
- 10.46 am ISTPM Modi discussing strategy with Amit Shah
- 10.45 am ISTNo-confidence motion a test of loyalty of regional parties towards NDA
- 10.40 am ISTCongress wants more time to debate in Lok Sabha
- 10.31 am ISTBJP president Amit Shah arrives in Parliament
- 10.25 am ISTBJP has 3.5 hour to debate on no-confidence motion, Congress has 30 minutes
- 10.20 am ISTIs Shiv Sena on NDA’s side?
- 10.18 am ISTPM Modi tells parliamentarians that India will be watching them closely today
- The first no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha will begin at 11 am today in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win with a thumping majority. Although there is little doubt in anybody’s mind over the outcome of the no-trust vote on the floor of the Lower House because of the sheer number of MPs the NDA has in its kitty, the debate gives an opportunity to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching. The 535-member Lok Sabha has 313 MPs belonging to the NDA while 222 belong to Opposition parties. Here are the latest updates from the Lok Sabha:
Discussions will start at 11 am today. Nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, party chief will himself tell the party about his decision: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena. #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/ykh4D2PN19— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
- 10.18 am IST PM Modi tells parliamentarians that India will be watching them closely todayStating that it is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a disruption-free and constructive debate in the Lok Sabha today. “I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate,” he tweeted. He said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution. “India will be watching us closely,” he said.
First Published: Fri, Jul 20 2018. 10 16 AM IST
