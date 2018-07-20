 No-confidence motion against Modi govt: Live updates from Parliament - Livemint
Live now

No-confidence motion against Modi govt: Live updates from Parliament

As the opposition parties stack up against the Narendra Modi government during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, catch all the Live updates here. The 7-hour-long marathon will be a show of strength for the BJP-led NDA government

Last Modified: Fri, Jul 20 2018. 11 18 AM IST
Posted by Nikhil Agarwal

Highlights

This is the first no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Photo: PTI
  • The first no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha will begin at 11 am today in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win with a thumping majority. Although there is little doubt in anybody’s mind over the outcome of the no-trust vote on the floor of the Lower House because of the sheer number of MPs the NDA has in its kitty, the debate gives an opportunity to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching. The 535-member Lok Sabha has 313 MPs belonging to the NDA while 222 belong to Opposition parties. Here are the latest updates from the Lok Sabha:
  • 11.15 am IST TDP moves no-confidence motionTDP MP Jaydev Galla initiates discussions on no-confidence motion saying it is a war between Modi regime and Andhra Pradesh. He said the Modi government has not fulfilled promises.
  • 11.10 am IST BJD walks out of Lok SabhaBJD walks out of no-confidence motion proceedings in Lok Sabha. 20 BJD MPs will abstain from voting. In the meantime, opposition parties demand more time for discussion.
  • 11.05 am IST Lok Sabha proceedings begin, voting at 6pmLok Sabha proceedings begin with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan saying that voting for the no-confidence motion will begin at 6pm today
  • 10.46 am IST PM Modi discussing strategy with Amit ShahAhead of the trust vote, PM Narendra Modi is meeting senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Parliament to discuss strategy of cornering the Opposition parties.
  • 10.45 am IST No-confidence motion a test of loyalty of regional parties towards NDAFor the BJP, the no-confidence motion is a test of loyalty towards the NDA ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK, for example, has hinted that it might not back the motion. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the motion was moved by the TDP over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.
  • 10.40 am IST Congress wants more time to debate in Lok SabhaCongress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned how can they highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of the Narendra Modi government in just 30 minutes.
  • 10.31 am IST BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Parliament
  • 10.25 am IST BJP has 3.5 hour to debate on no-confidence motion, Congress has 30 minutesTime allotted to various political parties for Lok Sabha debate on no-confidence motion: BJP 3 hours 33 minutes, Congress 38 minutes, AIADMK 29 minutes,TMC 27 minutes, BJD 15, Shiv Sena 14,TDP 13, TRS 9 CPIM 7, SP 6,NCP 6, LJSP 5.
  • 10.20 am IST Is Shiv Sena on NDA’s side?Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party MPs to remain in Delhi but the final decision as to whether the party will support the Modi government against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion is yet to be announced.
  • 10.18 am IST PM Modi tells parliamentarians that India will be watching them closely todayStating that it is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a disruption-free and constructive debate in the Lok Sabha today. “I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate,” he tweeted. He said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution. “India will be watching us closely,” he said.
First Published: Fri, Jul 20 2018. 10 16 AM IST
