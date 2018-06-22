West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cancels China visit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called off her tour to China hours before she was to leave for the country, saying that political meetings with the Communist Party of China did not materialise as envisaged.

It is below the chief minister’s dignity to wait indefinitely for confirmation from the host country, West Bengal’s finance minister, Amit Mitra, said while announcing the decision.

Union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj had in March this year asked Banerjee to lead a delegation to China under an exchange programme between the Indian government and the Communist Party of China. Banerjee had agreed to the proposal in early April and a programme was chalked out for her nine-day visit in consultation with Vijay Keshav Gokhale, India’s ambassador to China. “However, unfortunately the Chinese side could not confirm the political meetings at the appropriate level,” Banerjee said on Friday.

The ambassador requested time till noon on Friday for confirmation on the political meetings, but nothing materialised. Banerjee acknowledged Gokhale’s help with the planning, but said she was “compelled” to cancel the tour as it was meaningless to take a delegation to China if the political meetings did not materialise.

Chinese diplomats in Kolkata and New Delhi did not respond to requests for comments.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to its relationship with India and to the exchanges between the Chinese provinces and the Indian states. It was working hard to prepare for the Chief Minister’s trip to China, including on the relevant arrangements during the visit. At the time the announcement was made, the Chinese side was still working on the arrangements and remained in contact with the Indian Embassy in China.

The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata has all along been committed to promoting ties between the Chinese provinces and West Bengal, and will continue its efforts in enhancing friendly exchanges and cooperation between the provinces and this state in economic, trade, cultural, educational and other fields.