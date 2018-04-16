 WPI inflation edges down to 2.47% in March - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

WPI inflation edges down to 2.47% in March

India’s annual WPI-based inflation eases to 2.47% in March, helped by a fall in food prices
Last Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 01 19 PM IST
Reuters
Wholesale food prices in March fell 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 0.07% rise a month earlier, data showed. Photo: Reuters
Wholesale food prices in March fell 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 0.07% rise a month earlier, data showed. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation slightly eased in March, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month eased to 2.47% from a year earlier, a shade lower than a provisional 2.48% rise in February, and below a 2.58% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in March fell 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 0.07% rise a month earlier, data showed.

First Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 01 08 PM IST
Topics: WPI India WPI Inflation WPI inflation food prices

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »