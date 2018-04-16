WPI inflation edges down to 2.47% in March
New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation slightly eased in March, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Monday.
Annual wholesale price inflation last month eased to 2.47% from a year earlier, a shade lower than a provisional 2.48% rise in February, and below a 2.58% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Wholesale food prices in March fell 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 0.07% rise a month earlier, data showed.
