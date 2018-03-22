West Bengal declines to grant permission for Amit Shah rally in Kolkata
BJP was looking to organise a rally to be addressed by Amit Shah, but was declined permission in a rerun of a similar standoff between the party and the state administration last year
Last Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 01 55 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the state administration of West Bengal was not giving it permission to hold a rally when party president Amit Shah visits Kolkata on 9 April.
The BJP was looking to organise a rally to be addressed by Shah at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, but was declined permission in a rerun of a similar standoff between the party and the state administration in September last year when Shah was to address a rally at the same venue in Kolkata.
First Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 01 55 AM IST
Latest News »
- Last date of bidding for 55 oil and gas blocks extended
- Discussion on Israel-Palestine will be about ‘one-state solution’ in future: UAE minister
- Aadhaar case: UIDAI CEO to make presentation before Supreme Court
- Google turns to AI to make G Suite more secure
- Rajya Sabha adjourns, Venkaiah Naidu says doesn’t want people to ‘see ugly scenes’
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors