GST collection at source for e-commerce firms from 1 October

E-commerce firms will have to deduct tax at the rate of 1% before making payment to the supplier for proceeds of sale. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The onerous tax collected at source provisions under goods and services tax will come into effect from 1 October, in a move that will add to the compliance burden for e-commerce companies.

The government on Thursday notified the provision as part of Section 52 of the Central GST Act. It was kept in abeyance since the rollout of the GST from 1 July last year.

Its implementation comes at a time GST revenues are lagging behind budget targets and the tax authorities are struggling to stabilize revenues at higher levels.

E-commerce platforms provide many goods for sale from various suppliers on their websites.

According to Section 52 of the Central GST Act, TCS has to be collected by the e-commerce operator when a vendor supplies goods or services through its portal and the payment for that supply is collected by the e-commerce operator.

E-commerce firms will have to deduct tax at the rate of 1% before making payment to the supplier for proceeds of sale.

When it comes into force, the provision will allow the tax department to monitor e-commerce transactions and ensure that suppliers selling their goods through online platforms do not get away with under-reporting their turnover.

E-commerce operators had opposed this measure, arguing that it would add to their compliance burden.