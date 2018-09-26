Unlinked PANs to be void by 31 March
Linking of Aadhaar is expected to help weed out people having multiple PANs and thereby curb tax evasion and benami transactions
New Delhi: Empowered by the Supreme Court judgement allowing the linkage of permanent account number (PAN) and income tax (I-T) returns with Aadhaar, the I-T department is all set to declare unlinked PANs as void after the 31 March 2019 deadline.
This will impact a large section of the people as nearly half of the 400 million PANs issued so far have not been linked with Aadhaar.
Linking of Aadhaar is expected to help weed out people having multiple PANs and thereby curb tax evasion and benami transactions.
The Finance Act 2017 made Aadhaar mandatory for filing I-T returns and to apply for a new PAN.
Existing PANs had to be linked with Aadhaar within the deadline.
“All unlinked PANs may be disqualified in one go or in phases. It is possible to keep some restrictions on use of the unlinked PAN initially after the March 2019 deadline before striking them off. In any case, these will not be allowed to remain in use for a long time,” said a finance ministry official, who asked not to be named.
