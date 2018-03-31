 Rajasthan Elections 2018: Vasundhara Raje to start ‘Vikas Yatra’ on 15 April - Livemint
Rajasthan Elections 2018: Vasundhara Raje to start ‘Vikas Yatra’ on 15 April

CM Vasundhara Raje will cover all the assembly constituencies under the BJP’s Vikas Yatra highlighting the development work done by the Rajasthan govt
Last Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 05 07 PM IST
PTI
BJP CM Vasundhara Raje will look to retain power in Rajasthan elections due later in 2018. Photo: Reuters
BJP CM Vasundhara Raje will look to retain power in Rajasthan elections due later in 2018. Photo: Reuters

Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan elections due later this year, chief minister Vasundhara Raje will begin her state tour from Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district on 15 April to highlight the works done by her government.

Raje will cover all the assembly constituencies under the BJP’s Vikas Yatra, said state higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Saturday.

Highlighting the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan, Maheshwari said that the dispensation was committed to the overall growth and development of the state. “Developmental works, which the BJP government undertook, were never taken up by governments led by the Congress,” she said.

First Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 05 06 PM IST
Topics: Rajasthan Elections 2018 Vasundhara Raje Vikas Yatra BJP Assembly Elections 2018

