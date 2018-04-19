Website hacked? SC says it is a ‘technical snag’

Unknown persons later shared a screenshot of the homepage, captured minutes after the verdict, showing what looked like a leaf under the words “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court website was reportedly taken down by hackers for several hours on Thursday.

A few minutes after the court dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent investigation into the death of judge B. H. Loya, Supremecourtofindia.nic.in displayed the message “site under maintenance.”

However, unknown persons later shared a screenshot of the homepage, captured minutes after the verdict, showing what looked like a leaf under the words “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam”.

“The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has advised the Supreme Court on the restoration of the website. CERT-In will carry out an analysis of how the incident happened and come up with long-term measures to prevent such incidents in future,” a spokesperson for the IT Ministry said.

However, later in the day, the Supreme Court registry termed the incident as a “technical snag” and said that the technical team was working to rectify the official website.

Earlier this month, the website of the ministry of defence was inaccessible for several hours. A tweet by the defence minister hinted at a possible hacking but the National Informatics Centre said it was a technical issue.