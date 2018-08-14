DMK rallies behind Stalin, backs him for top post

DMK working president MK Stalin. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The executive committee meeting of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which convened on Tuesday to condole the demise of the party’s chief M Karunanidhi, pledged its support for the leadership of its working president M K Stalin.

The top leadership of the DMK sent a signal to the party cadre that “Stalin will lead us”.

The DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam erupted with loud claps and slogans as the party’s principal secretary Duraimurugan said: “Stalin, the working president will soon lead us as the president of DMK.” He added that there was no one in Tamil Nadu to defeat Stalin.

The meeting that paid tributes to Karunanidhi, who died on 7 August, recalled his contribution to the state as well as national politics and his efforts in ensuring regional autonomy and social justice, among others.

Speaking at the meet, Stalin who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said, “Let’s take a pledge that we will stand united and work towards fulfilling the dreams of Kalaignar.”

An emotional Stalin, explaining the last-minute legal battle that was won for the allotment of burial land for Karunanidhi at Marina beach, said: “(In fact) I pleaded, holding the hands of the chief minister (Edappadi K Palaniswami), and requested space for Kalaignar’s burial near his mentor Anna (C N Annadurai), but in vain.”

He credited the DMK’s legal team for winning the case and added, if the Madras High Court had denied space at Marina beach, “it would have led to my own burial”.

A DMK general council meet is expected next month that will formally announce Stalin’s takeover as the next party president.

Long- standing differences between Stalin and his elder brother M.K. Alagiri resurfaced on Monday with the latter claiming the support of “true loyalist cadres”. Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014 by his father Karunanidhi for “anti-party activities” after he came out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

However, on Monday, Alagiri was quick to add that as he was no longer a member of the party. “How can I challenge” and foment “rebellion in the DMK ranks,” he pointed out.

Alagiri had also said he had grievances against the party and “only time will answer all the questions”.