Mohan Bhagwat to launch major RSS outreach initiative today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will start a major initiative today to reach out to people to talk about the organization and its views on key issues. The three-day meeting in Delhi will continue until Wednesday. Senior leaders of the RSS said while outreach programmes have been organized since 1985, this is the first time RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address more than 1,100 people on the organization’s views on various crucial issues.

“It was decided that initially, Mohan Bhagwat will talk about the organization and its views and later, he would take questions from people. This is a way to reach out to intellectuals, professionals, various other sections of people,” said a senior RSS functionary who is part of the outreach exercise on condition of anonymity.

The outreach programme is significant because it is the first interactive session of the RSS chief with a large gathering, with members of the RSS now being part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

RSS leaders said many people are curious to know about the organization’s influence on the government and its views on critical issues concerning the country.

They also said Bhagwat would join an interactive session for the first time because many people are keen to know about the organization.

“There is great curiosity among people to know about RSS. We are getting at least 10,000 requests every month from people who want to join the organization. This initiative is also an attempt to reach out to more people,” the RSS leader added.

Senior RSS leaders said the interactive session with Bhagwat would not be taken up again for a few years. RSS leaders said the organization would make use of social media platforms to publicize the outreach programme and it would be shown live across the world.

“The RSS has organized several outreach programmes in the past. The first outreach exercise was organized in 1985 when the organization went to villages and cities to inform people about the organization. Similar exercises were undertaken in 1989 and 2001,” said the RSS leader.