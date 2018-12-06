Fitch lowers India’s growth forecast, sees rupee at 75 against dollar by mid 2019
A widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions to lead to rupee’s fall against the dollar
New Delhi: Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.2% in 2018-19, followed by 7.0% in 2019-20 and 7.1% in 2020-21.
Fitch also said it expects the rupee to weaken to 75 against the US dollar by the middle of next year due to a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.
Despite a few recent advances, the rupee is on track for its worst yearly performance in five years in 2018 and a Reuters poll on Wednesday had forecast it to weaken further as uncertainty builds, heading into national elections due by May.
The rupee fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
