 Fitch lowers India’s growth forecast, sees rupee at 75 against dollar by mid 2019 - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Fitch lowers India’s growth forecast, sees rupee at 75 against dollar by mid 2019

A widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions to lead to rupee’s fall against the dollar

Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 12 19 PM IST
Reuters
The rupee fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday. Photo: Heamnt Mishra/Mint
The rupee fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday. Photo: Heamnt Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.2% in 2018-19, followed by 7.0% in 2019-20 and 7.1% in 2020-21.

Fitch also said it expects the rupee to weaken to 75 against the US dollar by the middle of next year due to a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.

Despite a few recent advances, the rupee is on track for its worst yearly performance in five years in 2018 and a Reuters poll on Wednesday had forecast it to weaken further as uncertainty builds, heading into national elections due by May.

The rupee fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 12 18 PM IST
Topics: India GDP India GDP growth Fitch forecast rupee vs dollar dollar vs rupee

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »