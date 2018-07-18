ED files supplementary charge sheet in AgustaWestland chopper scam case

In 2014, ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which named 21 people, including S.P. Tyagi.

New Delhi: The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in New Delhi’s Patiala House court, naming former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S.P. Tyagi, two of Tyagi’s cousins, Sanjiv and Rajiv Tyagi, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, and Finmeccanica, which served as the parent company of AgustaWestland.

The charge sheet, which was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar through special public prosecutor N.K. Matta, will be taken up for consideration on 20 July.

The agency in its charge sheet accuses the named persons of money laundering to the tune of €28 million through multiple foreign companies, which were used as fronts to park the alleged kickbacks received. The companies are allegedly based out of Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, according to people familiar with the developments.

“ED investigation revealed that the kickbacks were paid by AgustaWestland through two different channels. One channel was handled by middleman Christian Michel James and the other channel was handled by Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, who in collusion with Tyagi brothers conspired with Gautam Khaitan….the proceeds of crime were laundered through various companies in Tunisia, Mauritius, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Dubai,” the ED said in a statement.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED are probing the flow of alleged bribes in the AgustaWestland deal. In early 2013, a parliamentary panel investigation found that several politicians and bureaucrats had allegedly accepted bribes to swing the deal for 12 AgustaWestland helicopters.

On 1 January 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of ₹423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

In December 2016, the CBI, arrested S.P. Tyagi in connection with the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, along with Gautam Khaitan and Sanjiv Tyagi. The former IAF chief was arrested on grounds of tinkering with specifications to help AgustaWestland win the contract.

In 2014, ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which named 21 people, including S.P. Tyagi.