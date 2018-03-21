 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue defiled in Gujarat - Livemint
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue defiled in Gujarat

Police said some unidentified people on Tuesday night garlanded the Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar district with empty cold drink bottles and grass
Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 10 14 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Ahmedabad:A statue of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was found desecrated in Shertha village of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district, the latest in a series of vandalism of statues of popular personalities across the country.

According to police, some unidentified persons on Tuesday night garlanded the statue with empty cold drink bottles and grass. The statue was unveiled by BJP patriarch L.K. Advani in October 1992.

The incident came to light after some villagers spotted the garland placed on the statue and approached police, said Adalaj police inspector J.G. Vaghela.

“We have initiated investigation into the matter and sought CCTV footage from around the area to identify the persons involved in this case. We are also in the process of registering an FIR,” he said.

The villagers later removed the garland from the statue. Two jawans of Home Guard and a police constable are stationed near the statue, Vaghela added.

First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 10 12 PM IST
