Brazil approves WTO action over Indian sugar subsidies
Brazil said it has decided to start a formal action at the WTO after failing to receive enough information from India following letters it sent to the Indian govt seeking clarifications on sugar policies
Sao Paulo: The Brazilian government approved consultations at the World Trade Organization regarding subsidies it says India gives to cane producers and sugar exporters, Brazil’s trade ministry said.
Brazil said it has decided to start a formal action at the WTO after failing to receive enough information from India following letters it sent to the Indian government seeking clarifications on sugar policies.
“The suspicion is that Indian domestic support (to farmers) and its subsidies to sugar exports caused significant impacts in the sugar market in a context of falling prices and decreasing production in the main centers Brazil, China and Thailand,” the Brazilian trade ministry said in a written statement late Tuesday.
India is expected to surpass Brazil as the world’s largest sugar producer in the current global sugar crop, with output around 33 million tonnes while Brazil’s production is expected to fall almost 10 million tonnes to below 30 million tonnes.
Brazil said India’s government policy to guarantee a minimum price for cane to farmers has caused production to surge. It says this policy, combined with subsidies to sugar transportation, is allowing the country to ship excess sugar production abroad.
Sugar prices in New York reached a 10-year low in September. Prices have recovered a bit since then, but are still barely covering production costs for most companies.
As a result, Brazilian mills sharply reduced their sugar production in the current season, diverting cane to ethanol instead and leaving sugar equipment idle.
More From Politics »
- K Chandrashekar Rao eyes the national stage a day after he conquers Telangana
- Sri Lanka’s sacked PM Ranil Wickremesinghe wins confidence vote
- What a difference $10 billion aid makes to Gulf’s weakest link
- Britain’s Theresa May faces leadership vote in her Conservative Party
- India far from perfect on global competitiveness: WEF Chief
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors