Dinesh Gundu Rao appointed Karnataka Congress president

Dinesh Gundu Rao, 48, is the son of former Karnataka chief minister Gundu Rao. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bengaluru: Dinesh Gundu Rao, the 48-year old son of former Karnataka chief minister Gundu Rao, was on Wednesday named as the new President of the Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC), ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the party is looking to consolidate the opposition to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rao will succeed G.Parameshwara, the incumbent president and deputy chief minister in the coalition government in Karnataka, who has served as the party chief since 27 October 2010.

Rao, a Brahmin, who was appointed as Working President of the KPCC on 21 June 2016, would now be entrusted with ending the infighting within his own party and coordinating efforts with its coalition partner, Janata Dal (Secular), who it has a pre-poll alliance for next year’s elections.

The appointment of Rao as the president ends the intense lobbying for the top post in the party which had contenders like D.K.Shivakumar, M.B.Patil, K.H.Muniyappa, B.K.Hariprasad and S.R.Patil among other senior leaders.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that it has also appointed Eshwar Khandre, a former state minister and legislator from Bhalki, as its working president.

Khandre, one of the many Congress legislators who openly opposed the splitting up of the Lingayats and Veerashaivas, missed getting a ministerial berth as the minority religion status issue had hurt the party in the May assembly elections. The other leader, M.B.Patil, who became the political face for the demand for a minority religion status for Lingayats, aimed at splitting the BJP’s core support base, continues to wait his turn for a post in the H.D.Kumaraswamy led coalition government.

Both, pro and anti factions in the Lingayat minority religion controversy, were left out of the government as the issue had turned into a political hot potato for the Congress, which was reduced from 122 seats in 2013 to 80 in the May elections.

A.Narayana, political analyst and faculty at the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, said that appointing Rao as its chief would send a message that the Congress is a party that represents all caste groups of the state.

He added that making a Vokkaliga or a Lingayat as the party chief would likely result in more friction between the two communities, believed to be the largest and politically influential caste groups in the state. “Dissent will be there no matter who is in the saddle,” Narayana added on if Rao was the right person to bring its ranks to stop its infighting.