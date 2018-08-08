Madras HC orders Karunanidhi burial at Marina Beach near Anna Memorial

A tricolour is place on DMK president M. Karunanidhi, at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The Madras high court today ordered the Tamil Nadu government to allot burial land for former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi near Anna Memorial at Marina Beach, Chennai. Hearing a case filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against the Tamil Nadu government, the court said that there was no impediment to Karunanidhi’s burial and ordered the AIADMK government to allot the land.

The Madras HC order was met with jubilation and high emotion at Chennai’s Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi’s dead body has been kept for last respects. The Dravida strongman’s son and DMK working president, M.K. Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi and senior party leaders broke down after the verdict.

DMK organizing secretary Durai Murugan said the Kaliagnar has won even in his death. Thousands of DMK cadre and public gathered at Rajaji Hall raised slogans in praise of the late party leader.

The Tamil Nadu government, citing legal hurdles, had denied permission for Karunanidhi’s burial at Marina Beach. After Karunanidhi’s death yesterday, DMK advocates approached Madras HC chief justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh with the matter and the case was heard at his residence in the presence of justice S.S. Sundar.

The Anna Memorial was built in memory of former Tamil Nadu CM C. N. Annadurai. The Marina Beach houses the memorials of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran.

Stating that Karunanidhi will be “endrum marayadhavar” (one who never dies), DMK leader K. Veeramani said that “Kalaignar” had faced a lot of hurdles when he was alive. And, after his death, “he is still facing hurdles over the issue of burial”.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to the late leader, along with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and defence minister Nirlmala Sitharaman. Both the houses of the parliament condoled the demise and the houses were adjourned for a day.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of various states and other political leaders are scheduled to reach Chennai to pay their last respects to Karunanidhi.

The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan said that the central government should award him Bharat Ratna. Poet and lyricist Vairamuthu said the “revolutionary leader of Tamil (is) gone”, adding that he will be remembered “till the Tamil language is alive”.

On Tuesday night, M.K. Stalin penned an emotional letter saying “For once, can I call you Appa (dad), Thalaivare (leader)?” “At least once please utter the lines ‘En uyirinum melana anbu udanpirapukale‘ (my dear brethren, precious than my life). That would help us function for a century with a passion for our language and identity.”